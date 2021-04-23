Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in F.N.B. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

