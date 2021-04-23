Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Boosted by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

