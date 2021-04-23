Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $508.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.11. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.