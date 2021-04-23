Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $508.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

