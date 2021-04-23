Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Decreased by Analyst

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

