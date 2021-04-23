Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Community Banks by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Community Banks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

