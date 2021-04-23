Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

WTFC stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

