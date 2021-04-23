Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.27.

TSE WSP opened at C$129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.99. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$80.73 and a 52-week high of C$131.41. The company has a market cap of C$14.65 billion and a PE ratio of 51.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

