Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By William Blair

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE LRN opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 301,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stride by 765.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.