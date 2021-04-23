Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

