Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

FITB opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

