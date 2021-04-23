Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

HTLD opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

