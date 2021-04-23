Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

PSA stock opened at $276.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $276.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $233.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

