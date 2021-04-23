Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $7.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,457.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,393.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

