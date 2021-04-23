Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.98). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.15) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

