Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Boosted by Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$51.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

