Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

