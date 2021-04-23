Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By B. Riley

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Shares of LRCX opened at $614.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $589.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

