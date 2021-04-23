Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million.
Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.14 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of C$936.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
