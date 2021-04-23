Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

OGI opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $2,334,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

