Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SEI Investments by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,326 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 181.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

