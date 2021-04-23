Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.89.

Shares of MRU opened at C$57.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.41. The company has a market cap of C$14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

