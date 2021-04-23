Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reduced by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $508.78 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.73 and its 200-day moving average is $521.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

