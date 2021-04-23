Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increased by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

