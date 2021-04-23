Qcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Billion (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.16 million and $2.00 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00267511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00654074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.89 or 0.99502168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.03 or 0.01016277 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

