QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $301.64

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.64 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 343.60 ($4.49). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 340.80 ($4.45), with a volume of 528,262 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on QQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

