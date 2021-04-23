Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on QRVO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

QRVO opened at $187.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $85.53 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

