Qtum Price Reaches $12.18 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $12.18 or 0.00024491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $1.60 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,342,032 coins and its circulating supply is 98,308,229 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

