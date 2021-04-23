QuadrantProtocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $248,859.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $248,859.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00092782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.66 or 0.08169363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00051821 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

