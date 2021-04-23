QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

