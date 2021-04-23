Quantis Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,341.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $20,344.03 and $4,341.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00266650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.12 or 0.00651252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,348.90 or 1.00388062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.74 or 0.01033705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

