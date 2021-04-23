Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0627 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.27 or 0.00674736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.39 or 0.08004920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050768 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.