Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $280,841.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $35.67 million and $280,841.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,122.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.17 or 0.04603040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.83 or 0.00471094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $824.24 or 0.01612296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.17 or 0.00673223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.42 or 0.00485943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.79 or 0.00426012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,805,131 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

