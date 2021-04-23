QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0245 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $156.49 million and $9.54 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00068122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.00677989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.08115822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051154 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

