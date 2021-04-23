Qubitica (QBIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00077436 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003293 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

