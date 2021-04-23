QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.76 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.49 or 0.00333347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $26.76 million and $359,244.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00270781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.50 or 0.00647815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.25 or 0.99916295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.43 or 0.01031792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

