Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share of $5.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90. Quidel reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 331.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $28.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $29.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $17.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average of $195.64. Quidel has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.