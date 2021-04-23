QunQun (QUN) Price Down 23.2% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $760,930.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

