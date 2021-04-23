Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1,678.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 62.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

