RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will report $24.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries posted sales of $15.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year sales of $122.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $124.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a P/E ratio of 204.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

