Radian Group Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

RDN stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $2,431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $44,911,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

