Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Down 23% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 70.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Ragnarok has a market cap of $15,214.13 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00062155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00275425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,377.46 or 1.00237470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.52 or 0.00634420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.27 or 0.01019624 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.