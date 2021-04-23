RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. RAMP has a market cap of $121.66 million and $25.88 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

