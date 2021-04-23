Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.