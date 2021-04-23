Rapids Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Rapids has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $2,163.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

