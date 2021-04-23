Rapidz (RPZX) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $72,885.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.15 or 0.00676306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.28 or 0.07870966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

