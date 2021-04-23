Rarible Hits Market Cap of $67.00 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $18.59 or 0.00036898 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $67.00 million and $5.03 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

RARI is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

