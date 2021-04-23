Ratecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,464.57 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $60,464.57 and $9.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.