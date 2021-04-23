Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

RTLR opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

