Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0009 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $161,568.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,122.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.17 or 0.04603040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.83 or 0.00471094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $824.24 or 0.01612296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.17 or 0.00673223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.42 or 0.00485943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.79 or 0.00426012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

